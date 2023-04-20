Leon Russell’s classic “A Song For You” gets new music video

Dark Horse Records

Leon Russell’s classic tune “A Song For You” has just gotten a new official video. The clip, directed by Spencer Ramsay, features footage from the late singer’s archive, including video of him in the studio and onstage.

“A Song For You” is one of the many tunes featured on the recently reissued Russell compilation Signature Songs. The long-out-of-print collection, which includes solo piano and vocal recordings of some of Russell’s classic tunes, was released digitally and on CD, and on vinyl for the first time.

“A Song For You” appeared on Russell’s self-titled debut solo album, which was released in May 1970. The tune has been covered by a variety of artists, including Andy Williams, Ray Charles and the Carpenters, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in January 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.