Leon Russell’s ‘Signature Songs’ set for March reissue

Dark Horse Records

Leon Russell’s 2001 album, Signature Songs, is getting a reissue next month. The long out-of-print release, containing a collection of solo piano and vocal recordings of some of Russell’s classic tunes, is being released digitally and on CD, and on vinyl for the first time, on March 17.

The album, being released by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine’s Dark Horse Records, features recordings of such songs as “A Song For You,” “Tight Rope,” “The Masquerade” and “Lady Blue.”

It is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Signature Songs:

“A Song for You”

“One More Love Song”

“Tight Rope”

“Stranger in a Strange Land”

“Hummingbird”

“Back to the Island”

“Out in the Woods”

“Lady Blue”

“Delta Lady”

“Magic Mirror”

“This Masquerade”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.