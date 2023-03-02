Leonard Cohen’s heirs due in court this month in battle over his estate

Matt Kent/Redferns

Leonard Cohen’s heirs are due in court later this month in their battle with the singer’s former manager over Cohen’s trust, Variety reports.

As previously reported, Cohen’s daughter, Lorca, and son, Adam, are trying to remove Cohen’s former manager Robert Kory as a trustee of the Leonard Cohen Family Trust. They are accusing Kory and his legal representative of forging a document that appointed him as a trustee. In their most recent motion they note that Kory previously admitted to removing a page from the signed trust and switching it out for one that named him a trustee.

The parties are due in court March 29, and Lorca and Adam are asking a judge to remove Kory as trustee, allowing them to take over control. They also want the court to force Kory to give back any money he earned as trustee, including funds from the 2022 deal that sold the rights to Cohen’s catalog to Hipgnosis Songs, reportedly worth $58 million.

Kory, who previously described the confusion over the documents as “a scrivener’s error,” has since claimed his former attorney Reeve Chudd is to blame for the forgery, noting he didn’t look at Chudd’s document before signing it. He said Chudd had “modified a document unbeknownst to anybody.” The heirs say his excuses “strain credulity.”

Cohen died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 82.

