Leonardo DiCaprio Offers Movie Role for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is all in and he wants a fan to go all in with him. During an Instagram video, DiCaprio announced that one lucky fan will get a chance to make a cameo in his upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, if they help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. This move is a part of the All In Challenge, in which celebs offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience to fans who donate to COVID-19 relief, even as little as $10. As of late Tuesday, the All In Challenge has raised over $2,000,000. What celeb would motivate you to join the All In Challenge?