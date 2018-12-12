Leonardo DiCaprio Ordered to Return Oscar Amid Court Case

Leonardo DiCaprio has been ordered to surrender an Oscar in his possession to the feds. This isn’t the one he won in 2015 for The Revenant.

The Oscar that DiCaprio is being told to hand over is the one that Marlon Brando earned in 1954 for On the Waterfront.

The Oscar was gifted to the 44-year-old actor by Malaysian financier Jho Low. He originally bought the Oscar for $600,000 at an auction. Only one problem… Low is being accused by prosecutors of committing fraud against an investment fund for billions of dollars.

Low also gave DiCaprio a painting by Pablo Picasso as well as other gifts. Those were also surrendered to the authorities. Low is a fugitive that is said to be in hiding in China.

Will DiCaprio ever get the 1954 Oscar back? Once the investigation is done, the Academy has the right to buy it back for $1.