Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers React to “Game of Thrones”

Seth Meyers and Leslie Jones reunited for another edition of Game of Jones on Late Night Thursday.

Meyers and Jones sat down together to watch the season premiere of Game of Thrones and the camera caught their reactions.

Jones admitted to Meyers, “I never thought I’d be this nerdy.”

When GoT is finished, Jones said, “I’m gonna make my own Game of Thrones. I’m gonna play all of them. I’ll play the Night King.”

