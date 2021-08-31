‘Let It Be’ Reissue to Include Previously-Unreleased Beatles Music

More than 52 years after the Beatles finished recording their final album, “Let it Be,” previously unreleased music from the session has been slated for release.

The tracks will be part of a “super deluxe edition” of the classic album, which will also feature 5.1 surround sound DTS and Dolby Atmos mixes of the project’s original tracks, says producer Giles Martin, son of legendary Fab Four producer George Martin.

The release is also set to unveil the scrapped versions of the album’s tracks, all of which were produced by veteran Rolling Stones producer Glyn Johns, according to Capitol Records. In all, the deluxe edition will include 27 previously-unheard recordings, officials say. The revamped album is due October 15th.

