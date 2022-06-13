Let It Go Amber…You Lost.

Amber Heard sat down for her first interview since the verdict in the defamation trial against her.

She spoke with Today’s Savannah Guthrie.

The full interview will air this week but a clip dropped today (Monday).

She said she does not blame the jury for their decision.

I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.

She added that even if you think she is deserving of the hate and vitriol you can’t tell her that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You can not tell me that you think that this has been fair.

Do you agree or disagree with Amber Heard’s analysis?