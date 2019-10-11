"Let It Go" to the ball: Idina Menzel may play Camila Cabello's stepmom in 'Cinderella'

ABC/Adam Taylor

ABC/Adam TaylorFollowing the news that Camila Cabello will star in a new movie musical version of Cinderella, Deadline reports that Queen Elsa herself may play her stepmom.

Idina Menzel is in talks to star as Evelyn, Cinderella's evil stepmother, in the film, which is set to open February 5, 2021. The retelling of the classic fairytale is based on an original idea from James Corden, who's producing the film. It's being directed and written by Kay Cannon, who wrote the Pitch Perfect movies.

Now we just have to wait and see if Shawn Mendes gets cast as Prince Charming.

Meanwhile, you can hear Idina in the long-awaited Frozen sequel, Frozen 2, which is due out November 22.

