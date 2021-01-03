Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon premiered in theaters on March 6, 1987. This buddy cop action film was directed by Richard Donner, produced by Joel Silver & written by Shane Black. Starring Mel Gibson & Danny Glover as a pair of mismatched LAPD Detectives, Martin Riggs (Gibson), a former Green Beret, who has become suicidal following the death of his wife & Roger Murtaugh (Glover), a 50 year old veteran of the force, working together as partners.

Upon its release, Lethal Weapon grossed over $120 million & was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing. It spawned a franchise that includes three sequels and a television series.