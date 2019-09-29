Let’s Get Quiet Again! A Quiet Place 2 Hits Theaters May 15th, 2020!

John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt have announced that filming has wrapped on their sequel to “A Quiet Place.”

He made the announcement on Twitter with a picture featuring him and his wife with the words, “Well, that’s a wrap.”

Filming had been going on since July, and in the sequel, the question is are there others going through and surviving the experience that Krasinski and those went through.

“A Quiet Place 2” hits theaters May 15, 2020.

What did you think of the first film? Do you think that you could survive the “A Quiet Place” situation?