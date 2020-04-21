"Let's Go Crazy" tonight watching top artists salute the late, great Prince

Monty Brinton/CBS

Monty Brinton/CBSToday marks the fourth anniversary of Prince's death, and we can all remember him tonight by tuning into Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy® Salute to Prince, which was recorded January 28 in Los Angeles.

The special is hosted by Maya Rudolph, who played Beyoncé to Fred Armisen's Prince in their memorable Prince Show sketch on Saturday Night Live. She'll also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess -- and Armisen will make a special appearance.

Among the artists who'll perform Prince's hits on the two-hour special: Usher, John Legend, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Miguel, R&B star H.E.R., Latin star Juanes, frequent Prince collaborator Sheila E., R&B legend Mavis Staples, alt-rockers Beck and St. Vincent, blues-rock singer and guitarist Gary Clark Jr., rapper/actor Common, Prince's former band The Revolution, and Morris Day & The Time.

Other artists making special appearances include ballerina Misty Copeland, super-producer Jimmy Jam, model and businesswoman Naomi Campbell, and FKA Twigs, whom you'll see dancing with Usher during his performance of "Kiss."

In addition to featuring artists performing Prince's own hits, like "Kiss," "I Would Die 4 U," "Let's Go Crazy," "Controversy" and "1999," the special also highlights the hit songs Prince wrote for others.

For example, you'll see John Legend singing "Nothing Compares 2 U," Sheila E. doing "The Glamorous Life" and The Bangles' Susannah Hoffs teaming up with Chris Martin of Coldplay to sing The Bangles' 1986 hit "Manic Monday." You may not be aware that Prince wrote that song, under the pseudonym "Christopher."

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince airs tonight from 9:00–11:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.



