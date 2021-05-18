Let’s Go Shoe Crazy! Exhibit focusing on Prince’s footwear to open at Paisley Park in July

Copyright The Prince Estate/Credit: Kevin Mazur

Not only was Prince a prolific songwriter, a virtuoso musician and an incomparable performer, he also was a fashion trailblazer. With that in mind, a new exhibit of the late entertainer’s footwear is scheduled to debut at the Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on July 9.

‘The Beautiful Collection: Prince’s Custom Shoes’ will be the largest display ever to focus on Prince’s footwear, featuring more than 300 pairs of shoes he owned and wore.

The exhibition, which will run for a limited time, will be included in all tours of Paisley Park. In addition to the shoes themselves, the display will feature background on the footwear, exclusive performance footage, video interviews with Prince’s design collaborators, and a look at the musician’s impact on fashion, music, gender expression and more.

“[Prince’s] expansive, incredible shoe collection is just one example of his artistic expression, personality, and lasting impact on fashion,” says Paisley Park managing director Mitch Maguire, who curated “The Beautiful Collection.” “When guests visit this exhibition, they will be immersed in the drama, taste, and complexity of Prince while also revealing some of the collaborators who worked so closely to bring his vision to life.”

Among the many memorable shoes that will be on display are the blue ankle boots hand-painted with white clouds that Prince wore in the “Raspberry Beret” music video; the blue-beaded shoes he wore to the 57th Academy Awards, where he won the Best Original Score honor for Purple Rain; the Batman-themed shoes he donned around the time he recorded the Batman film’s soundtrack; and many more.

Visit PaisleyPark.com to purchase tickets and check out examples of some of the shoes.

