"Let's Go!" to Vegas: Shania's using her exclusive Sin City meet-and-greets to help kids

Denise Truscello

Denise TruscelloIf you want to meet Shania Twain during her new Let’s Go! residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, you’ll only have four chances -- and the premium you pay will go to help the superstar’s Shania Kids Can program.

Shania will only do a meet-and-greet and pose for photos at the final show during each month of her run, during December, March, May, and June. Other packages -- like front row seats -- are also available at IfOnly.com/Shania. They’ll benefit Shania Kids Can as well.

In addition, one dollar from every ticket sold will go to the cause. Shania started the organization in 2010 to help children in times of crisis and economic hardship.

Here are the dates of the 23 Let’s Go! performance that are on sale now:

December 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 3, 5, 6

