Joe Exotic is coming back to TV, thanks to NBCUniversal.

SNL’s Kate McKinnon will star as Carole Baskin in a limited series based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic.”

The series will be spread across the NBC network, the USA Network, and NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Although we now who will play Carole Baskin, there’s no word on who will play Joe Exotic.

Who do you think should play Joe Exotic? I hope Rob Lowe!!