Let’s Hope The 2018 Starbucks Cups Don’t Cause Controversy This Year!

It’s November! So long pumpkin hello all things sparkly and holiday-licious! It’s time for Starbucks holiday cups!

This year, they’ll be playing it safe with the cup designs to avoid the drama from last year’s cups. **Starbucks has received backlash for the cups since 2015, with complaints like “they weren’t Christmas-y enough” or like in 2017 when customers thought a cup was showing pro-gay images.**

Here is what the cups will look like!

The cups this year will have more of a throwback theme and are said to be inspired by the company’s coffee heritage and the spirit of the season.

Holiday drinks in the safer designed reusable holiday cups make their debut on Friday.

What’s your favorite holiday drink from Starbucks? How long do you keep your reusable cup? What’s been your favorite holiday cup over the years?