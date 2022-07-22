Let’s Rank Salads!

It’s the weekend, and let’s kick off the fun by talking about the best kinds of SALAD.

According to a recent poll, the average American eats four salads a week so people . . . somewhere . . . are eating these things.

Someone put out a comprehensive ranking of 14 salad varieties, and here it is:

1. Caesar salad.

2. Taco salad

3. Nicoise salad, which usually has tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, olives, and anchovies or tuna, dressed with olive oil or a vinaigrette.

4. Cobb salad, with eggs and bacon.

5. Spinach salad.

6. Caprese, which usually includes mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and olive oil.

7. Wedge salad, with blue cheese.

8. Greek salad.

9. Fruit salad.

10. “Bound” salads, with chicken, tuna, egg, potato.

11. Waldorf salad . . . generally made with apples, celery, walnuts, grapes, and mayo on a bed of lettuce.

12. Chef’s salad, which usually has cold cuts and cheese.

13. House salads.

14. Jell-O salad.

(USA Today)