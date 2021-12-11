Let’s See Your Ugly Christmas Sweater!

We want to see your ugly Christmas sweaters and your ugly Christmas t-shirts (we do live in South Florida after all!)

Submit a photo of yourself wearing your Ugly Christmas Sweater (or T-shirt) for a chance to win a Two-Night Staycation at Wyndham Grand Jupiter At Harbourside Place!

The Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place is Jupiter’s Premier Hotel for Sunshine Fun!

Edging on the beautiful bank of Jupiter’s Intracoastal Waterway, the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place is a lifestyle destination hotel in Jupiter, Florida where business and vacation travelers enjoy a sense of laid-back luxury and modern elegance. Guests are within easy reach of Harbourside Place, where shopping, dining & entertainment take center stage on the scenic riverwalk.

Enter Here!