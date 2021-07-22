Let’s spend the fall together! The Rolling Stones announce 2021 US tour dates

Credit: J.Rose

After postponing the 2020 North American leg of their No Filter tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rolling Stones are ready to start things up again in the fall.

The 2021 edition of their trek will kick off September 26 in St. Louis and is plotted out through a November 20 concert in Austin, Texas.

The 13-date outing includes confirmed stops at most of the venues where The Rolling Stones were scheduled to play in 2020, as well as concerts in three new cities — an October 13 appearance at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, an October 13 show in Los Angeles and a November 6 performance in Las Vegas.

The Stones originally had been scheduled to play the New Orleans Jazz Fest in 2019, but they canceled their performance because frontman Mick Jagger needed to undergo emergency heart surgery.

All tickets purchased for rescheduled 2020 concerts will be honored for the new dates. Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Some exclusive VIP packages will be available. Visit RollingStones.com for more details.

Meanwhile, the band unfortunately was unable to reschedule concerts in four cities they had been slated to visit in 2020: Vancouver, Canada; Louisville, Kentucky; Cleveland, Ohio; and Buffalo, New York.

People who purchased tickets for these shows will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly with more information. These ticketholders may be given the opportunity to purchase priority tickets for concerts taking place in nearby cities.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” Jagger says. “See you soon!”

Adds Keith Richards, “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

Here’s the full list of Stones tour dates:

9/26 — St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

9/30 — Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

10/4 — Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Field

10/9 — Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

10/13 — New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

10/17 — Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

10/24 — Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium

10/29 — Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

11/2 — Dallas, TX, Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/6 — Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

11/11 — Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15 — Detroit, MI, Ford Field

11/20 — Austin, TX, Circuit of the Americas

