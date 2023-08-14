Letter reveals George Harrison’s mother was “disgusted” by some Beatles fans

ABC

It seems George Harrison’s mother didn’t think too much of how fans reacted to The Beatles in their heyday.

Louise Harrison used to respond to her son’s fan letters, and the BBC reports that some of those letters are to be auctioned off in late August. In one of them, Louise reveals how she felt about some of the band’s fans.

“Nobody with any sense would pay and queue for a ticket just to stand on a seat and scream and not hear one sound from the stage,” she wrote in a letter to fan Janet Gray, regarding the band’s 1963 show in Manchester. She added that she was “disgusted at the way the so-called fans just screamed,” noting, “I was really ashamed I was a female.”

The letter is one of 25 being auctioned off at the Beatles Memorabilia Auction in Liverpool on August 26. It is expected to sell for between $126 and $190.

Gray was a teenager during the time she corresponded with Harrison’s mom, and in some of the other letters the rocker’s mom offered her guidance on her relationship with her mother, wrote about her worries for her son’s health and even revealed how many letters she had to write.

