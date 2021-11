LeVar Burton is now a game show host, but it’s not Jeopardy. Instead, LeVar and eOne have come together to develop a game show based on the game Trivial Pursuit. You may remember Burton was one of the top candidates to become the next host of Jeopardy, a gig that he says was a “dream job.” Not one to cry over spilled milk, Burton will serve as host and executive producer of the show. So far a broadcast partner hasn’t signed on. What are your top three board games of all time?