LeVar Burton Set To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Emmys

LeVar Burton will receive the Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s Emmy awards.
He will be honored at the first Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. This is the newest addition to the Emmy Awards.
LeVar has over 20 Emmys in his career.
He is being recognized for hosting Reading Rainbow.
Literacy is very important to LeVar. He has a podcast, LeVar Burton Reads where he mostly reads to adults.
