Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish among 2020 Brit Awards winners

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesLewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards. The U.K. equivalent of the Grammys took place Tuesday in London.

Lewis took home two trophies: one for Song of the Year for “Someone You Loved” and the other for Best New Artist. Billie picked up the award for International Female Solo Artist.

During the Brits ceremony, Billie gave her new James Bond theme song "No Time to Die" its live debut with a performance alongside her brother Finneas and the No Time to Die film composers Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

For the full list of winners, visit Brits.co.uk.

