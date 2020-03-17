Lewis Capaldi defends holding concert for 11,000 fans on Sunday

Aysia Marotta

Aysia MarottaLewis Capaldi performed in Aberdeen, Scotland on Sunday night for 11,000 fans -- but now he's come under criticism for not postponing or canceling the gig amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a spokesperson for Lewis told the British music publication NME that the show didn't break any laws.

“The final show of Lewis’s UK arena tour in Aberdeen on Sunday March 15 went ahead in full compliance with the advisory document on mass gatherings issued by the Scottish government at 1pm on the same day,” a spokesman told NME.

That document bans gatherings of more than 500 people, but as the spokesperson points out, the rule went into affect March 16 -- the day after the concert -- and was meant to "to relieve pressure on public services, including emergency services," rather than prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The venue had additional signage in place to highlight best practice on hygiene during the event," noted the spokesperson. "We’d like to thank everyone who came along to Aberdeen and the other tour dates for welcoming Lewis so warmly.”

The fans who attended the gig didn't seem to be taking things very seriously, and neither, apparently, did Lewis. Fan video captured at the concert shows the crowd laughing as Lewis says, deadpan, "We've probably all got coronavirus. Yes, indeed. Wash your f***ing hands, Aberdeen. Wash your f***ing hands."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.