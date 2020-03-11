Lewis Capaldi launching new YouTube show, 'Birthday Song'

YouTube Originals

The web series will follow the singer as he discovers which song was number one on the U.K. singles chart on the day he was born -- October 7, 1996 -- and setting out to record and perform his own unique version of it. The track, as he finds out, is “Setting Sun,” by the Chemical Brothers featuring Noel Gallagher.

“YouTube was a huge part of where it all started for me, was absolutely class to get to be asked to record a version of ’Setting Sun’ by The Chemical Brothers for my Birthday Song!” Lewis says in a statement.

He adds, “I hope everyone doesn’t absolutely hate my version and if you do please don’t tell me in the comments, my mum reads them.”

Birthday Song debuts on Lewis’ YouTube channel on March 24.

