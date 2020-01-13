Lewis Capaldi leads BRIT nominations, with four

Lewis and British rapper Dave are actually tied, with four nods each. Lewis is up for Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist, Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved," and Album of the Year for his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

On Twitter, a thrilled Lewis wrote, "HAVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR 4 BRIT AWARDS!!!! from the s**t awards to the Brit awards, dream[s] can come true. who said sex appeal can’t get you to the top." In typical self-deprecating fashion, he illustrated his announcement with photos of himself posing in a bathroom stall.

Other BRIT Awards nominees in the category of Song of the Year include Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care," Sam Smith & Normani's "Dancing with a Stranger," and "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

In the International categories, nominees include Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen and Post Malone.

The BRITS will be handed out in London on February 18.

