Lewis Capaldi opens Ed Sheeran's final tour dates this weekend, muses a songwriting collabo: "I could definitely use the exposure and the money!"

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra GavilletAfter opening for Ed Sheeran last week in Leeds, England, rising star Lewis Capaldi has the honor of doing the same thing for the last two gigs on Ed's record-breaking Divide tour, this Saturday and Sunday, in Ed's hometown of Ipswich. But in addition to opening for Ed, the "Someone You Loved" star says it'd be cool if the two of them could write a song together -- if Ed was willing, of course.

"I mean, if he wanted to do it, I'd be up for that," Lewis says, laughing. "I'm pretty sure I've got a lot more to gain from that situation than Ed does! Yeah, I could definitely use the exposure and the money, so if Ed wants to do that, it's absolutely fine with me!"

But on a more serious note, the Scottish singer/songwriter tells ABC Radio. "It'd be amazing to work with someone like him, obviously. What I love about him and his songwriting is you can tell when he's wrote a song, [just] from the melody of it."

Even if no one said, 'This is an Ed Sheeran song,' you'd go, 'That's an Ed Sheeran song,'" he explains. "And I think that's the mark of a really good songwriter."



Lewis launches a U.S. headlining tour September 17 in Dallas, TX. "Someone You Loved" is now #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbing. His album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which topped the charts in the U.K., is out now.

