Lewis Capaldi predicts his second album will "probably be a massive failure"

Lewis Capaldi has come up with a novel way to protect himself against accusations of the sophomore slump. He's telling everyone that his second album is going to flop...before he's even written it.

Lewis' debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the best-selling album of the year in his native U.K., and in the U.S., it spun off the #1, Grammy-nominated single "Someone You Loved." Now, any artist would feel pressure to follow that up, but Lewis has decided to say right off the bat that he's not going to be able to do that.

Speaking to the New Zealand radio station NewsTalkZB, he says that in 2020, he's going to "try and write an album that'll come out in 2021."

"Listen, it'll probably bomb and my career will be over, but that's absolutely fine. I've had a good run so far," Lewis says, adding, "I'll try my best but it'll probably be a massive failure, and it'll be all good!"

Lewis also jokes that he wants to call his sophomore release The T**ts Up Album, because that's British slang for something that fails, goes bust, or breaks.

The Scottish singer/songwriter will be touring Europe next month, and in April, he'll be performing in North America as the opening act on Niall Horan's upcoming headlining tour.

