Lewis Capaldi releases new live Apple Music EP, says his success is "very weird"

Courtesy Apple MusicLewis Capaldi kicks off a U.S. headlining tour September 17 in Dallas, TX, but if you want a preview of what you can expect, you may want to check out the Scottish singer's new live EP.

As part of Apple Music's Up Next Live concert series, Lewis recorded a five-song set after hours at the Apple store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. It features live versions of his breakthrough hit "Someone You Loved," as well as additional songs from his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. It's now available exclusively via Apple Music.



Lewis recently told BBC Scotland that none other than Sir Elton John had praised "Bruises" -- one of the tracks on the new live EP -- calling it Lewis' "best song."

"For someone like that, who has literally done it all in music, to be saying 'I like what you are doing'.... I was like, 'Elton John knows my music!'" Lewis marveled.

Regarding his amazing success in the U.K., which has now started to extend to the U.S., Lewis said, "You can't accept it as normality at all. You have to say 'this is very weird.' It already shouldn't have gone on this long."

