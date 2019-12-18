Lewis Capaldi says he has "nightmares" about his next album: "It might not do well at all"

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra GavilletLewis Capaldi did pretty well for himself with his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. It brought him a worldwide number one, sold-out tour dates and earned him a Grammy nomination. But now, Lewis admits he's feeling the pressure of having to follow up all that success.

“I have nightmares about it, I wake up in cold sweats," he jokes to Music Week.

"I think the best way to do it is just...walk in, write the songs, sing the songs and f***k off. I never [understood] this thing where people go, ‘Next album, I’m going to change it up completely. I haven’t given that a f***king thought, because it doesn’t seem like a natural thing to do."

"With my second album, I’m not going to over-complicate it, I’m just going to go in, write songs, they sound like what they sound like and then put it out," adds Lewis.

"Recently I’ve kind of adopted this thing of like, ‘Just get on with it and...enjoy what you’re doing and have fun with it, because the second album might f***king bomb.’"

Lewis says he's not trying to be humble: He's serious.

"It might not do well at all because someone else might come along in that time who’s better and music moves so quickly," he admits. That's why he's going to get to work on the new music sooner rather than later: He hopes to have new music out before the end of 2020, with the new album coming in 2021."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.