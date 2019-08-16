Lewis Capaldi to open for Ed Sheeran tonight, deliver burritos tomorrow

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra GavilletFriday night, Scottish singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi will take the stage in Leeds, England to open for Ed Sheeran in front of 100,000 people -- and Saturday, he'll be delivering burritos to hungry fans in the same city.

The "Someone You Loved" singer has teamed up with the British food delivery app Deliveroo for a competition that will see him delivering burritos to three winners in Leeds between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. That should take his mind off the fact that he'll be opening for Ed again in Leeds Saturday night.

"My strategy, I guess, is just don't suck," he tells ABC Radio about his plan to win Ed's fans over. "Don't be terrible. Try your best and that's all you can hope for."

"I'm quite lucky that it's in the U.K.," he notes. "If it was over [in America] I'd be extremely worried! It feels like in the U.K., we're at a point where it's like, 'OK. People might know [my song] in passing.'"

Lewis is being modest: "Someone You Loved" was number one for seven weeks in the U.K. But he admits that playing for that many people is still intimidating, even if they all do know his song.

"The thing I'm really worried about is less so supporting Ed...it's the scale of those shows," he tells ABC Radio. "Because... they're massive outdoor things which we've never really done. So it's just about try and hold people's attention."

"But I think strategy-wise, you just need to go out and do it," he concludes. "So, I'm looking forward to the challenge. But who knows how it's gonna go?"

Lewis is also opening for Ed in Ed's hometown of Ipswich on August 25 and 26. He launches a U.S. headlining tour September 17 in Dallas, TX.

