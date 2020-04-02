Lewis Capaldi's 2019 debut album is the UK's biggest album of 2020

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsLewis Capaldi's debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent came out in May of 2019, but people just won't stop buying it. It's sold so many copies this year that it's officially the U.K.'s biggest-selling album of 2020.

According to Britain's Official Charts Company, the album has been the British top 10 for 45 weeks and out of the nine weeks its spent at number one, three of those weeks were this year. In 2020 alone, the album has sold more than 205,000 copies.

Responding to the news, the Grammy-nominated Scot tweeted, "This is absolutely wild, what the f***?"

In other Lewis news, March 30 marked three years since Lewis released his first-ever single, "Bruises." He celebrated the occasion by writing on Instagram, "What a wild few years it’s been. Thanks for making all my dreams come true -- and by dreams, I of course mean meeting David Hasselhoff and buying a banjo. Hope you’re all staying safe."

In those three years, Lewis has won a shelf full of awards, racked up one billion streams of his song "Someone You Loved," and sold out several headlining tours, among other accomplishments.

