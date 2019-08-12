Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" certified platinum

People seem to love Lewis Capaldi's breakthrough single "Someone You Loved."

The song has been certified platinum for sales of one million units in the U.S. -- it's just one of eight countries where it's achieved that milestone. The song -- from the Scottish singer/songwriter's debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent -- has also now reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, after spending seven weeks at #1 on the U.K. chart.

A new stripped-down version of "Someone You Loved" is now available to watch on YouTube.

At the end of this month, Lewis will open for Ed Sheeran on the two final dates of Ed's global Divide tour, in Ed's hometown of Ipswich, England.

Lewis is set to kick off his own North American fall tour September 17 in Dallas. His March 2020 tour of the U.K. and Ireland sold out in seconds, even before the release of his debut album.

