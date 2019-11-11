Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" is back at number one on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Alexandra Gavillet

After his reign was briefly toppled by Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me," Lewis Capaldi is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week with "Someone You Loved."

It marks the song’s second non-consecutive week at number one, since debuting on May 25. It previously topped the Official U.K. Singles chart for seven weeks, beginning in March.

Post Malone’s “Circles” takes over the number two spot on the Hot 100 chart, with “Lose You to Love Me” -- Selena's first-ever number-one single -- dropping to number five. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” is at number three and Lizzo’s former chart-topper, “Truth Hurts,” comes in at number four.

In other chart moves, Maroon 5’s “Memories” cracks the top 10 and jumps to number nine, becoming the band’s 15th Hot 100 top 10.

