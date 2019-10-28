Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” reaches number one on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Alexandra GavilletLewis Capaldi is officially “America’s Sweetheart” now. The Scottish singer’s hit “Someone You Loved” has finally reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, after ruling multiple charts worldwide.

It took the track 24 weeks to reach the top after debuting on May 25. When the song reached number three on the chart earlier this month, Lewis jokingly dubbed himself “America’s Sweetheart” on social media. He even posted a series of photos of himself dressed as Uncle Sam.

Last week, the song reached number one on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay on pop stations.

“Someone You Loved” previously topped the Official U.K. Singles chart for seven weeks, beginning in March.

Elsewhere on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" drops to number two and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" jumps to number three.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.