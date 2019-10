Rumor has it that with the success of Joker, a solo Lex Luthor film could get the green light soon. This rumor comes from a credible comic book insider who claims that if the film is done, Luthor would be the President of the U.S. Luthor as President would take place in an alternate DC Comics Universe and just like Joker, there would be no good guy aka Superman in the film. What do you think about a Lex Luthor stand-alone movie?