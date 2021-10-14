Liberace’s Crystal Piano In Play For Lady Gaga’s Vegas Return

Liberace’s crystal piano will make another appearance this time for Lady Gaga’s Vegas shows. The Liberace Foundation is offering Lady Gaga the Swarovski-bedazzled Baldwin from Liberace’s last shows at Radio City Music Hall in November 1986, he died in February 1987. The Baldwin piano is covered with over 80,000 crystals and was specifically built for Liberace’s sold-out Radio City Music Hall performance. The piano has put in work in recent years and was the center of Cardi B’s 2019 Grammy performance of “Money.” Cee-Lo Green used it for his video for the 2011 hit, “I Want You.” Are you planning on seeing a Vegas show soon? What has been the best Vegas show you’ve seen?