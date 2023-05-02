Life after love: Cher and 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards split

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Over the holidays, there were rumors that Cher and her boyfriend, music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, had gotten engaged because he gave her a massive ring. Well, not only were the two never engaged, but now they’ve split.

E! News has confirmed that Cher and Edwards broke up a few weeks ago, but reports it was amicable. The two were first spotted together in November 2022, and she then confirmed their relationship on Twitter. They’ve appeared at several red carpet events together, and in March, she said that they were working together on songs for her upcoming album.

The last time the two were seen together in public was on March 12, when they attended Versace’s fall/winter 2023 fashion show in LA and hung out with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Elton John.

Last year, Cher, 76, discussed their romance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying, “Well, on paper, it kinda ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous … he’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny … and I think he’s quite handsome!”

