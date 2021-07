Ready for a life-altering hack? A TikTok user showed how to cut a pizza before it’s cooked so you don’t have to do it after it comes out piping hot from the oven.

Check it out here.

The quick video shows a pizza still wrapped in plastic being broken in half by pushing the frozen pizza against the kitchen counter.

This amazing hack will have your pizza cut event before it comes out of the oven saving you from scorching your fingers.

Have you tried this pizza hack? What hack has made your life a whole lot better?

(Delish)