Life cereal is looking for the next kid to play ‘Mikey’ . . . apparently they’re rebooting the ‘Mikey likes it’ ads from the 70’s and 80’s. And your kid can audition. They’re doing open casting calls at Walmarts in five major cities, or you can submit a video online at LifeCastingContest.com until April 27th. And they’re looking for boys AND girls, between four and 8-years old.