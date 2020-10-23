Lifetime Network Kicks Off the Holidays With 30 Christmas Movies

It’s time for the battle of the holiday networks! One day before Hallmark kicked off their Christmas movie lineup, Lifetime kicked off their holiday season. You will see faces from some of your favorite back in the day shows this holiday season. Actors from shows like, Cosby Show, 90210, One Tree Hill, Saved By The Bell, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and more will grace the Lifetime holiday lineup. Lifetime will have 30 new movies this season, Hallmark has 40 and if you throw in Netflix you will have a total of 100 original film, TV shows and specials to choose from this season. Are you Team Hallmark or Team Lifetime or do you flip back and forth between both?