Light from Lockn' virtual festival taking place this weekend, showcasing archival Lockn' performances

Courtesy of Lockn’

Organizers of the Lockn’ Festival are treating fans to a free three-day virtual concert extravaganza dubbed Light from Lockn’ this weekend, which was when the 2020 fest originally was scheduled to take place, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online event will be streaming at various sites and platforms from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. ET today, Saturday and Sunday.

Light from Lockn’ features archival footage from previous Lockn’ fests, live performances, surprise guest appearances and exclusive content. Among the well-known artists that will be featured playing in archival segments are The Allman Brothers Band, The Black Crowes, Hot Tuna, Gov’t Mule joined by Heart‘s Ann Wilson, the Grateful Dead spinoff groups Furthur and Phil Lesh & Friends, Tedeschi Trucks Band and many others.

Among the artists who will make special appearances during the virtual festival are Hot Tuna/Jefferson Airplane bassist Jack Casady and Gov’t Mule/ex-Allman Brother Band member Warren Haynes.

Other highlights of the online event include late-night virtual dance parties and “The Rock and Roll Playhouse Father’s Day Celebration,” which will be shown on Sunday morning.

Light from Lockn’ is viewable at FANS.com, the FANS Facebook and Twitch pages, the Relix YouTube channel, DailyMotion and the Littlestar PlayStation 4 platform.

Lockn’ organizers are encouraging fans who watch the online event to take part in socially conscious activities are donate to charities over the weekend. The events charitable partners include the HeadCount voter-registration campaign and Conscious Alliance‘s “Virtual Art That Feeds Food Drive.”

The 2020 Lockn’ Festival currently is scheduled to take place from October 2 to October 4 at its usual location, Infinity Downs Farm in Arrington, Virginia. Plans for the event, of course, could change depending on the status of the pandemic.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.