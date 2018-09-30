Lightening McQueen Needs A Baby Seat! Owen Wilson Is Going To Be A Dad Again!

For real….do you think Owen Wilson gets his kids all kinds of “Cars” stuff?  “Car” themed decor? “Car” themed clothes?

There’s a woman claiming she’s pregnant with OWEN WILSON’s child, and the “New York Post” says he took a paternity test that confirmed he’s the dad.  If it’s true, Owen will be a dad of 3!

Back in June, there were reports that Owen offered to take a paternity test after a woman claimed she was pregnant with his child.

And yesterday, the “New York Post” said Owen took the test and he IS the father!  The baby-in-eutero is a girl and Mom is due any day now.

