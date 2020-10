This is perfect for Bill. CableTV.com is looking for someone to watch horror movies for 24 hours straight. If they choose you, you’ll get $1,000, a $50 Starbucks gift card, and . . . candy. The best part is you get to pick the movies. They say, quote, “Anything goes: gooey gore-fests, monster movies, folk horror, killer clowns, ghost stories, psychological thrillers, and more! And of course, you have to live-Tweet the whole thing.