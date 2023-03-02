Lilith Is Back For “Fraiser” Sequel!

Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Dr. Lilith Sternin for Paramount+’s upcoming Frasier sequel.

She is the first original cast member, aside from Grammer, to join the anticipated revival.

A teaser clip of the upcoming episode shows a chaotic reunion between Lilith and Frasier.

Neuwirth first portrayed Dr. Lilith Sternin in 1986 on Cheers. She married Frasier, and they had a son named Frederick.

Lilith and Frasier split when Cheers ended in 1993.

What other characters should return? I think all of them!

(Deadline)