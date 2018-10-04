‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live Action Remake in the Works

A popular Disney cartoon looks poised to get a live-action remake. The Hollywood Reporter says Disney’s Lilo & Stitch will get the human treatment.

Cinderella, Pete’s Dragon, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast have already been remade into live action movies.

2019 will see more live action re-makes including Alladin and The Lion King.

Lilo & Stich wasn’t a gigantic hit as a cartoon. Why would it do any better as a live action movie?