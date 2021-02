Yes! Dolly will be joining “Grace & Frankie in the upcoming season!

Dolly recently said in an interview, “We worked so well together on ‘9 to 5,’ it’s a crazy wonderful show,” Parton said. “We’ve been trying to write me in somehow. So when it’s safe for us to actually do a production when they’re back, I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

I can’t wait!

Read more her from PageSix.com!