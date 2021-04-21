Limited-edition book featuring late Doors singer Jim Morrison’s collected writings due out soon

Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A Guide to the Labyrinth: The Collected Works of Jim Morrison, a limited-edition book featuring the writings of Doors frontman Jim Morrison, is being prepared for release soon in collaboration with the late singer’s family and estate.

To create the book, Genesis Publications has been given full access to Morrison’s archives, including 28 of his personal notebooks. The volume will feature published and rare works, including Jim’s poetry, lyrics, drawings, transcripts and excerpts from his notebooks, some of which will be reproductions in Morrison’s own handwriting.

A Guide to the Labyrinth also will include text commentary taken from archival interviews with Morrison, plus new interviews with various musicians who have been influenced by Jim’s music and writing. In addition, the book will feature well-known and rare photos.

The book will be packaged with a vinyl LP featuring exclusive audio recordings. Only 2,000 copies of the limited-edition publication will be made available worldwide. Check out a preview of the book at Genesis-Publications.com.

News of the book this week coincides with 50th anniversary of the release of The Doors’ L.A. Woman, which was the last album the band recorded with Morrison.

A similar book focusing on Morrison’s writings, The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics, is scheduled to be published on June 8 by the HarperCollins company.

The nearly 600-page tome also was compiled with the Morrison estate’s cooperation.

An audio version of the book will feature archival recordings of Morrison, as well as newly recorded segments read by Patti Smith, indie-rocker Liz Phair, longtime Smith guitarist Oliver Ray, novelist Tom Robbins and Jim’s sister, Anne Morrison Chewning, among others.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.