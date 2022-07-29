Limited-edition colored-vinyl reissue of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ album due in October

Parlophone

A limited-edition vinyl reissue of David Bowie‘s 1977 album “Heroes” will drop on October 14 in celebration of its 45th anniversary. Pressed on gray vinyl, the reissue will only be available at brick-and-mortar stores.

“Heroes,” Bowie’s 11th studio album, was released in October of ’77 and is best known for its classic title track, which was one of four songs Brian Eno co-wrote on the record. It was released as a single and became a minor hit in the U.K. Though it didn’t chart in the States, it’s become one of Bowie’s most enduring and widely covered tunes. The album peaked at #3 in the U.K. but only reached #35 in the U.S.

The “Heroes” album was the second of what is known as Bowie’s “Berlin Trilogy,” which also includes 1977’s Low and 1979’s Lodger, but it’s the only one that he recorded entirely in the German city. The album, which Bowie co-produced with frequent collaborator Tony Visconti, features the same group of musicians who recorded Low, with the addition of King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp.

Also on October 14, the mini album Live in Berlin (1978) will be released via digital formats for the first time. The eight-song collection, which was recorded at a May 1978 concert at the Deutschlandhalle in West Berlin, was previously only available as a limited-edition orange vinyl LP, sold in 2018 at the “David Bowie Is…” exhibition in Brooklyn, New York.

The performance included versions of three songs from the “Heroes” album, as well as the Bowie hits “Fame” and “Rebel Rebel.”

Here’s the full “Heroes” track list:

Side 1

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Joe the Lion”

“‘Heroes'”

“Sons of the Silent Age”

“Blackout”

Side 2

“V-2 Schneider”

“Sense of Doubt”

“Moss Garden”

“Neuköln”

“The Secret Life of Arabia”

And here’s the complete Live in Berlin (1978) track list:

“‘Heroes'”

“Be My Wife”

“Blackout”

“Sense of Doubt”

“Breaking Glass”

“Fame”

“Alabama Song”

“Rebel Rebel”

