Limited-edition vinyl from The Cars, Talking Heads, Dire Straits & others being released this month

Courtesy of Rhino

LPs from The Cars, Talking Heads, Buffalo Springfield, Dire Straits and Genesis are among the New Year offerings from the Rhino label’s 2021 edition of its annual “Start Your Ear Off Right” campaign, which features various limited-edition vinyl discs that will be available exclusively at select U.S. record stores this month.

The first “Start Your Ear Off Right” releases hit stores Friday, January 8, and among them is a neon-green vinyl version of The Cars’ 1981 album, Shake It Up, and two Talking Heads records — 1983’s Speaking in Tongues pressed on sky-blue viny,l and the two-LP 1982 live album The Name of the Band Is Talking Heads, pressed on red-opaque vinyl.

The second installment of releases arrives on Friday, January 15, and includes a 180-gram-vinyl reissue of the 1969 Buffalo Springfield compilation Retrospective: The Best of Buffalo Springfield, and a purple-vinyl version the 1984 Talk Talk album It’s My Life.

The initiative’s third wave, which will be available on Friday, January 22, will include 180-gram-vinyl editions of all six Dire Straits studio albums — 1978’s self-titled effort, 1979’s Communiqué, 1980’s Making Movies, 1982’s Love over Gold, 1985’s Brothers in Arms and 1991’s On Every Street. The latter two albums will be two-LP sets.

Two 180-gram vinyl Genesis reissues also will be released on Friday, January 22 — 1976’s A Trick of the Tail pressed on yellow vinyl and 1980’s Duke on white vinyl. In addition, the famed two-disc 1972 garage-rock compilation, titled Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965-1968, will be reissued.

The campaign wraps up on Friday, January 29, with the reissue of three John Prine albums.

By Matt Friedlander

